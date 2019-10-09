Havens Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,000. Genesee & Wyoming accounts for 5.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

GWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Genesee & Wyoming stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. 51,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.34. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.