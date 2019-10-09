Havens Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Gannett comprises about 1.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gannett by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,056,000 after buying an additional 7,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gannett by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gannett Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.92 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

