Hashgard Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194,248.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $194,248.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00207902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.01067580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

