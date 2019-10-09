Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Sells 617 Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Dassault Systemes by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dassault Systemes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dassault Systemes SE has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $166.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systemes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

