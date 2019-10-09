Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Sells 407 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 32.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 54.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of FMX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,091. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

