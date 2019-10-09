Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

