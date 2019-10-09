Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.20. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 3,468,182 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 468,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 207,568 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

