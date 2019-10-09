Gunpoint Exploration (CVE:GUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.74

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd (CVE:GUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 12600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and a P/E ratio of -28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

About Gunpoint Exploration (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gunpoint Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunpoint Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.