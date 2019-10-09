Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,229 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after buying an additional 7,229,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,947 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,381. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

