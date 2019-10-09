Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 1,725 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $16.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,206. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.