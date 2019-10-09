Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $72.45 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.52.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. 4,285,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504,108. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $86.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

