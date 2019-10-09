Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 83,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $81.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

