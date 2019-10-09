Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 4,683,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,614,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

