Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of TSE:GCG.A opened at C$24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.22. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$20.13 and a 52 week high of C$25.99.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

