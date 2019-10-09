Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

