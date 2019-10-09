Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Gossan Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

