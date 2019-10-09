Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of GT opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

