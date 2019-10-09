Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4,265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

