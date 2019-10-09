Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 180,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,614,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 803,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2366 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

