Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Up 13.4%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV)’s share price was up 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.10, approximately 197,604 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 167,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $269.06 million and a P/E ratio of -28.16.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

