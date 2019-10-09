GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Down 8.3%

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 101,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 24,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

