Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.533 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Global Net Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 103.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

Shares of GNL opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Global Net Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

