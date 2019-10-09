Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 126000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Global Energy Metals from C$0.24 to C$0.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

