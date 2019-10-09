GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: GLNCY):

10/9/2019 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/3/2019 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/2/2019 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

9/23/2019 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

8/16/2019 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/14/2019 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 45,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,934. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

