GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Hits $68,638.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $68,638.00 and $349.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,912,430 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

