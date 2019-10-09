GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in GATX by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 49,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $89.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. GATX had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

In other GATX news, VP James M. Conniff sold 1,240 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 3,895 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $288,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $996,108. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

