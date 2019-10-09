GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 86,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.95. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 369,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 90.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

