Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.02

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as low as $6.74. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 251 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GARS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 286,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.