Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/9/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/5/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/26/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/17/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/13/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/3/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/28/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/28/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/12/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. 304,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

