F&V Capital Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Allstate by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at $497,952.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $107.46. 1,211,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,793. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

