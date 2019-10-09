F&V Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

GOOGL traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,208.25. 753,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,205.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,174.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

