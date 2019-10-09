Fruth Investment Management Sells 713 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $131.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

