Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.74.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,806,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,380,078. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

