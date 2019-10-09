Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 243,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,098. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Frontline by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frontline by 1,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Frontline by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.