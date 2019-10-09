Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 million and a PE ratio of -23.89.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.