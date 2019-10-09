Freicoin (FRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $370,778.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000225 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000699 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,406,155 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

