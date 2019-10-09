Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.54.

NYSE:FCX opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $413,394,000 after acquiring an additional 738,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $244,867,000 after acquiring an additional 446,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $112,656,000 after acquiring an additional 761,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

