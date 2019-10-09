Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 50402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 22.70%.

About Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

