Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Franchise Group an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 1,343,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,120,008.00.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
