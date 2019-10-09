Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 4.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. 10,057,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,885,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

