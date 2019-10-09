Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 2,647 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,757. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

