Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 258,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 682,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,938. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $706,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $140,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,472. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

