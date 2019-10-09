Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 437 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,613,000 after buying an additional 937,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,598,000 after buying an additional 1,595,529 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,449,000 after buying an additional 414,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $74,381,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,428,893.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 4,668 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,381.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,117.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,212 shares of company stock worth $122,327,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.03. 638,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.34.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

