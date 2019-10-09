Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 1,425 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,486 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after acquiring an additional 504,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.65.

Adobe stock remained flat at $$274.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,508. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

