Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.32. The company had a trading volume of 333,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,961. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $135.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

