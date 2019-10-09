Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 5,325 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,351,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

