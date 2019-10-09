FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.47

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.39. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 5,750 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and a PE ratio of 55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

