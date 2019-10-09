FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0492 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $16,722.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

