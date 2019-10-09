Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.46. Fletcher Building shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,436,717 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Fletcher Building’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -102.86%.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

