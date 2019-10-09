Flash One Day Trading Volume Hits $44.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00210936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01034368 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00093607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

